Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 209,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 880,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 752,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

