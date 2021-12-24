Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.71% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,324,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 234,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,792. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

