Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 292,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,282. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

