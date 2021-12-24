Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

