Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/15/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.71 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/6/2021 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jack in the Box by 98.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
