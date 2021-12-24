Investors Purchase Large Volume of Agios Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,081 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of AGIO opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

