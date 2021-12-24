IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $97,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $279.68.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

