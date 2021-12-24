Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

