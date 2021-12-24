iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1,504.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF opened at $62.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.