iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

