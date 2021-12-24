iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

