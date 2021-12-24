iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 173,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $76.35 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85.

