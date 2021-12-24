iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,314 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $24,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55.

