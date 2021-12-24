iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. 7,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

