iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,107,433 shares.The stock last traded at $62.07 and had previously closed at $62.54.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.