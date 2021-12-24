iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 112,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,107,433 shares.The stock last traded at $62.07 and had previously closed at $62.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.