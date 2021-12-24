iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after acquiring an additional 775,155 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

