iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Eq LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eq LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

