iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after buying an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after buying an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

