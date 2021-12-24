iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,894 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,963,000 after acquiring an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

