iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.