iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,365 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.45 and a one year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

