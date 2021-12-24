iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.17.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

