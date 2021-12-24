Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

HUBB opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

