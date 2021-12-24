Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,421 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 202,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the period.

Shares of DVYE opened at $38.29 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.86.

