Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $51.39 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.83 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

