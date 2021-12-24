Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,981,000. Amundi bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $29,555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 455.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 164,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.