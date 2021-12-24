Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,072,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $46.34.

