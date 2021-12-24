Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 8.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 1,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 182,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

