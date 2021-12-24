Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Japan Steel Works from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Japan Steel Works stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.96.

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.