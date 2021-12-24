JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 851.07. The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

