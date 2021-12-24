JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:JD opened at GBX 210.80 ($2.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 851.07. The stock has a market cap of £10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

