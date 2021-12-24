Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

HLF opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

