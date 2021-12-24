Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $88.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s robust guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.14.

Ciena stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,172,810. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after buying an additional 804,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after buying an additional 523,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,399,000 after buying an additional 386,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after buying an additional 381,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

