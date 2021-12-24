Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $535.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $440.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.83 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $772.40.

NYSE:SAM opened at $524.87 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $435.12 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $493.07 and a 200-day moving average of $645.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The firm had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

