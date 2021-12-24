JOE Price Tops $2.54 on Major Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $370.47 million and $16.05 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 145,955,759 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

