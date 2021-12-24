John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

