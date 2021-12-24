John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $76.00 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,810. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company posted its third consecutive quarter with book-to-bill above parity and backlog rising $1B for the year to $2.2B, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Henderson further cites Ciena’s “robust” guidance of 11%-13% revenue growth in 2022 while noting that this outlook still does not assume that the backlog is worked down or that supply chain issues would improve. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

