John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,981,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,510,000 after purchasing an additional 960,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $6.56 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

