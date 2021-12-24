Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

