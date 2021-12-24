JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 6.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPM stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

