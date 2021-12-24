Jupiter Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $368,269.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

