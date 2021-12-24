K21 Reaches Market Cap of $28.84 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, K21 has traded 8% lower against the dollar. K21 has a total market cap of $28.84 million and $1.14 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00043228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007225 BTC.

About K21

K21 (K21) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,137,735 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

