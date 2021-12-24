Kathryn B. Mckenzie Sells 1,846 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NEO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 1,007,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,397. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after acquiring an additional 297,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 72.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

