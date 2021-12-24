Kava Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00007828 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $576.24 million and $56.31 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.99 or 0.00238199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00503621 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073611 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,915,462 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.