Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Shares Down 2.3%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s share price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.76 and last traded at $127.49. 1,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.04.

About Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.