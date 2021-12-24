Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.72. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

