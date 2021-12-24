Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after purchasing an additional 261,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,809,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.12. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $290,122.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,655 shares of company stock worth $1,585,957 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.