Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 32,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 227,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1179 per share. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

