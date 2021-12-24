Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Separately, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HIPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Shares of HIPO opened at $3.09 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

