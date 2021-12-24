Kevin Rendino Acquires 5,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65.

On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.

On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.

On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.