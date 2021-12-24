Kevin Rendino Acquires 5,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,871 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $27,677.65.
- On Friday, December 10th, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,893 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $64,829.97.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Kevin Rendino acquired 3,703 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $26,957.84.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino bought 10,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Kevin Rendino acquired 4,569 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,901.98.
- On Friday, November 26th, Kevin Rendino acquired 40 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $294.40.
- On Friday, November 12th, Kevin Rendino purchased 3,836 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,770.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.64.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
